Joseph William Deagan



age 89, of Minerva, died at Crandall Medical Center on Monday, 11 May 2020. He was born in Salem, Ohio on 5 September 1930 to the late Edwin Francis Deagan and Mary Antoinette (Gallagher) Deagan. After graduating from Salem High School (Class of 1948), Joseph attended Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, PA, obtaining a bachelor's degree in history/education. He then married his high school sweetheart, Leila Jane Oertel on 12 August 1953. Having been drafted, Joseph then entered the United States Army for a period of two years active duty, serving as clerk-typist in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH), attached to 3rd Armored Division, stationed in the Federal Republic of Germany. Returning from Army service, Joseph and Leila settled in Minerva, where he began a 33 year career in education. He first served as an elementary educator, and then began serving as principal of West Elementary School, in East Rochester, Ohio, a position he held until his retirement in 1988. He obtained a Master's Degree in School Administration from Kent State University, and was an active member of the Ohio State Teacher's Association and the Ohio State Administrator's Association. Joseph was very active at Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He was also active in Minerva city government, serving as councilman and vice-mayor for 22 years.



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leila; his daughters Barbara (Douglas, deceased) Deagan-Hamling of Columbus, Ohio and Joan (David) Deagan-Wolf of Woodbridge, Virginia; his son William (Shelley) of O'Fallon, Illinois; his grandchildren Joseph William Deagan, Ryan Lawrence Deagan, Ashley (Herb) Smith, Kateri (Brandon) Hamling-Thomas; and great-grandchildren Grace Aleen Little, James Michael Smith, Hayden Ivory Leah Thomas, Harlyn Floria Leila Thomas, and Brandin Douglas Thomas.



Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church in Minerva, Ohio on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Informal calling hours will be held at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home on Monday, 25 May 2020 from noon to 6 pm. Please feel free to stop in and pay your respects anytime. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church in Minerva; Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania; the National Museum of the United States Army; and the American Diabetes Association.



Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900



