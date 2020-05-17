Joseph William Deagan
1930 - 2020
Joseph William Deagan

age 89, of Minerva, died at Crandall Medical Center on Monday, 11 May 2020. He was born in Salem, Ohio on 5 September 1930 to the late Edwin Francis Deagan and Mary Antoinette (Gallagher) Deagan. After graduating from Salem High School (Class of 1948), Joseph attended Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, PA, obtaining a bachelor's degree in history/education. He then married his high school sweetheart, Leila Jane Oertel on 12 August 1953. Having been drafted, Joseph then entered the United States Army for a period of two years active duty, serving as clerk-typist in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH), attached to 3rd Armored Division, stationed in the Federal Republic of Germany. Returning from Army service, Joseph and Leila settled in Minerva, where he began a 33 year career in education. He first served as an elementary educator, and then began serving as principal of West Elementary School, in East Rochester, Ohio, a position he held until his retirement in 1988. He obtained a Master's Degree in School Administration from Kent State University, and was an active member of the Ohio State Teacher's Association and the Ohio State Administrator's Association. Joseph was very active at Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He was also active in Minerva city government, serving as councilman and vice-mayor for 22 years.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leila; his daughters Barbara (Douglas, deceased) Deagan-Hamling of Columbus, Ohio and Joan (David) Deagan-Wolf of Woodbridge, Virginia; his son William (Shelley) of O'Fallon, Illinois; his grandchildren Joseph William Deagan, Ryan Lawrence Deagan, Ashley (Herb) Smith, Kateri (Brandon) Hamling-Thomas; and great-grandchildren Grace Aleen Little, James Michael Smith, Hayden Ivory Leah Thomas, Harlyn Floria Leila Thomas, and Brandin Douglas Thomas.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church in Minerva, Ohio on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Informal calling hours will be held at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home on Monday, 25 May 2020 from noon to 6 pm. Please feel free to stop in and pay your respects anytime. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church in Minerva; Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania; the National Museum of the United States Army; and the American Diabetes Association.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Calling hours
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Gabriel’s Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Our sympathy to the family on your loss. Joe was a great guy.
Steve Tibrea
Student
May 16, 2020
Mr. Deagan was our Principal at West Elementary. My sympathies to his friends and family.
Rick Snider
Student
May 16, 2020
Lifting the family in prayer ! He was a great man. I was one of the West kids that grew up intimidated by the jingling of his pockets. Blessed to have known him as a student and in my adult life! Rest In Peace
Christina L. Davis- Davies
Student
May 16, 2020
Joe was my teacher his first year at West and the next year began his long tenure as the Principal. Many years later I became a teacher at M. I. Day in Minerva and would occasionally run into him and taught summer school for him one season. I will miss seeing him at the Hart Mansion with his wife and Mary Wolf. It was at Marys funeral where I saw Joe for the last time.
Bonnie Glick
Student
May 16, 2020
Bonnie Glick (Fleming)
Student
May 16, 2020
Dear Leila and family,
Our heartfelt condolences...we have so many good memories of Joe. He served the Minerva community selflessly throughout his life as an educator, elementary principal, and council member. We share in your loss.
Greg & Cathy Horn
Greg Horn
Friend
May 16, 2020
A Great Principal, my sympathy to the family.
Dan Toalston
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of Joseph William Deagan, give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Army Veteran, Joseph William Deagan, is A True American Hero God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner,Tri-State Museum
May 15, 2020
He was a amazing man and did all he could for the kids at school he will be very much missed
Lori Cutlip
Friend
May 15, 2020
Loved seeing him at church. My husband Jason had him has a principal at west elementary and said when he walked by him in church ( jingling change in his pocket) it made him sit up straiter just like he was an elementary student again!! Prayers for the entire family
Gretl Whiteleather
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
RIP Mr Deagan. He was a wonderful man and a great principal.
Ralph Lowmiller
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Condolences to Mr. Deagen's family during this time of sadness.
Niles and Sandy Betz
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Our sympathy to the family.
Dave and Cathy Viola
Friend
May 15, 2020
Mr. Deagan was a remarkable man. He was a wonderful educator and had a compassionate heart. As a past student of his, he was a kind,caring & fair man. He will be missed. My deepest sympathies to all of your family
Paula Rogers
Student
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick&Nona Martin
Friend
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy (Gray) Brown
May 15, 2020
I went to West Elementary School up to the 8th grade. He was the best principal we ever had. He really cared about all of us. Condolences to his family.
Kathy Krizon Warner
Kathy Krizon Warner
Student
May 15, 2020
Joe was one of the most influential people in my life. I thank him for so many opportunities. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Diane Archer Leary
Student
May 15, 2020
My sympathy in the loss of your loved one. God comfort you.
Christine Kress
Acquaintance
