Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
JOSEPHINE "JO" (CALABRESE) COBETT

JOSEPHINE "JO" (CALABRESE) COBETT Obituary
Josephine "Jo" (Calabrese) Cobett

age 96, died Friday, April 3, 2020. She was a life resident of Canton, 1942 graduate of Lehman High School, retired from Aultman Hospital and was a member of Christ the Servant Parish.

Preceded in death by her husband, John Cobett, Jr.; parents, Joseph and Mary Calabrese; sister, Angie Moauro; and brothers, Clem and Al Calabrese. Survived by her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staffs at the The Inn at Whitewood and Aultman Hospice for their care.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private Mass of Christian Burial was held with burial in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
