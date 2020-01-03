|
|
Josephine Dolhun
age 92 of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born on Oct. 28, 1927 in Amsterdam, Ohio to the late Joseph and Stella Budinski. Josephine was a long-time bookkeeper for Carm's Foods. She was also a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, Josephine is preceded in death by her husband, John; infant son, Timothy; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her children, John (Katy) Dolhun, Jr. of Boston, Mass., Michael Dolhun, Jane (Terry) Shulok, Darrel (Debbie) Dolhun of East Liverpool, Ohio; grandchildren, Susan Dolhun, Christopher (Kristina) Roach, Jessica (Ryan) Ketvertis, Julie Shulok and fiancé Scott Burns, Mckenzie and Tannar Dolhun; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Alana Roach, Payton Burns, Logan and Kelsey Ketvertis; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held (TOMORROW), Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, with Fr. G. David Weikart as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass (9:30- 10:20 a.m.) at the church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Amherst Meadows Nursing Home for all the wonderful care you gave our mother all these years as well as Serenity Hospice for the special care she needed in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter (408 9th St SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020