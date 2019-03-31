Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Josephine Faye Blakely


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine Faye Blakely Obituary
Josephine Faye Blakely 1954-2019

64, of Canton, went to Heaven on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Canton on May 17, 1954 to the late Shirley and Ownard Vanest. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ever be blessed with.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Murray and her brother, Doug Vanest. She leaves her loving husbandl Horace Blakely; daughters, Erica Blakely-Lockhart and Rachel Blakely-Workman; sons, Eugene Alan Blakely and Scott Lockhart; grandchildren, Dannie Jo, Joshua, Brandon, Emma, Olivia and Bella Rose; great grandchild Alexander; sisters, Bonnie and Peg and brothers, Terry and Darrell.

"We will miss you more than words can say. You fought harder than anyone ever could. RIP, We know you will be with us always."

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
