Josephine K. Frasher
1940 - 2020
Funeral services will be Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in All Nations Tabernacle with Pastor Scott B. Kerr officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services at the church (12-2 p.m.). A private burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com.

