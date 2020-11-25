Josephine K. Frasher
Age 80, of Canton, passed away Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born Sept. 29, 1940 in Canton to the late Mike and Hazel (Shaheen) Mercurio. She was a 1958 graduate of Canton South High School and a member of All Nations Tabernacle.
Preceded in death by one sister, Hazel Knetsch. Josephine is survived by her husband, Edward R. Frasher Sr. to whom she was married 46 years; two children, Mary Frasher and Edward R. (Kelly) Frasher Jr.; four grandchildren, Abigail, Victoria, Madelyn and Edward Frasher; one brother, Mike (Lisa) Mercurio; two sisters, Michaele Mercurio and Mary (Kirk) Reed; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in All Nations Tabernacle with Pastor Scott B. Kerr officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services at the church (12-2 p.m.). A private burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
