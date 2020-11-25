1/1
Josephine K. Frasher
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine K. Frasher

Age 80, of Canton, passed away Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born Sept. 29, 1940 in Canton to the late Mike and Hazel (Shaheen) Mercurio. She was a 1958 graduate of Canton South High School and a member of All Nations Tabernacle.

Preceded in death by one sister, Hazel Knetsch. Josephine is survived by her husband, Edward R. Frasher Sr. to whom she was married 46 years; two children, Mary Frasher and Edward R. (Kelly) Frasher Jr.; four grandchildren, Abigail, Victoria, Madelyn and Edward Frasher; one brother, Mike (Lisa) Mercurio; two sisters, Michaele Mercurio and Mary (Kirk) Reed; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in All Nations Tabernacle with Pastor Scott B. Kerr officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services at the church (12-2 p.m.). A private burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
All Nations Tabernacle
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
All Nations Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved