Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
JOSEPHINE M. MCCAULEY


Josephine M. McCauley

age 105, of Louisville, OH passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born September 7, 1913 in Louisville, OH to the late Cyrus and Lucy (Reno) Moyer. She was a retired farmer and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Josephine is survived by her son, James McCauley; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two foster children, Artmus (Donna) and Arthur (Carol) Conn. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Thompson; five sisters; two brothers, and a granddaughter, Teena Ferguson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Tuesday Morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Monday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Josephine will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019
