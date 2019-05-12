|
|
|
Josephine M.
McCauley
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Tuesday Morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Monday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Josephine will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
