Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
JOSEPHINE M. MCCAULEY

JOSEPHINE M. MCCAULEY Obituary
Josephine M.

McCauley

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Tuesday Morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Monday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Josephine will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
