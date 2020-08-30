1/1
JOSEPHINE M. (MOHN) RANSOM
1942 - 2020
Josephine M. (Mohn) Ransom

age 78, of North Canton, formerly of College Point, NY, passed into the arms of her heavenly Father and comfort of her band of angels. She was born in Flushing, NY on February 10, 1942, daughter to George Mohn and Margaret Kelly. She was a 1960 graduate of Flushing High School; and had been employed by Chase Manhattan and Chemical Bank and Trust in NY, First National Bank in Canton, Haines and Co., North Canton Public Schools and Marcs in North Canton. She was a member of Faith United Church in North Canton.

Josephine was preceded in death by father, George Mohn; mother, Margaret and step-father, Vincent; and oldest son, Sean. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband who she married on May 30, 1963, Byron "Butch" Ransom; son and daughter-in-law, Ian and Bobbi Ransom and daughter-in-law, Faith and grandsons, Joshua and Benjamin Ransom.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. Funeral will follow for the family. Social distancing and face covering guidelines will be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton. Those unable to attend or wishing to share condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
