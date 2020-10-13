1/1
Josephine M. Robertson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine M. Robertson

age 78, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday October 9, 2020 in her daughters' home in Knoxville, TN. She was born March 26, 1942 in Canton to the late Andrew and Mary (Urbanik) Fomich. Josephine was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School and retired from K-Mart after more than 25 years of service. She was a member of Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where she was active with the choir and served as a reader. Josephine was a dedicated volunteer at the Rhoda Wise Shrine on W 25th St for the past six years, she was a member of the Senior Group at Our Lady of Peace and a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Robertson in 2011; one granddaughter, Kylie; brother, Andrew Fomich; sister, Betty Fomich. Josephine is survived by three children, Kimberly (Joe) Duff, Patrick Robertson and Richard (Lorie) Robertson; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Joseph, David, Marie, Amanda, Sydney, Lucas and Carson; three sisters, Jane (Gene) Wheeler, Marge (Don) Zaitz and Susan Bowling; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday October 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Christ the Servant Parish in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Christ the Servant Parish in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved