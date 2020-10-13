Josephine M. Robertson
age 78, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday October 9, 2020 in her daughters' home in Knoxville, TN. She was born March 26, 1942 in Canton to the late Andrew and Mary (Urbanik) Fomich. Josephine was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School and retired from K-Mart after more than 25 years of service. She was a member of Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where she was active with the choir and served as a reader. Josephine was a dedicated volunteer at the Rhoda Wise Shrine on W 25th St for the past six years, she was a member of the Senior Group at Our Lady of Peace and a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Robertson in 2011; one granddaughter, Kylie; brother, Andrew Fomich; sister, Betty Fomich. Josephine is survived by three children, Kimberly (Joe) Duff, Patrick Robertson and Richard (Lorie) Robertson; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Joseph, David, Marie, Amanda, Sydney, Lucas and Carson; three sisters, Jane (Gene) Wheeler, Marge (Don) Zaitz and Susan Bowling; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday October 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Christ the Servant Parish in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
