Josephine M. Robertson
Josephine M. Robertson

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday October 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Christ the Servant Parish in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all services.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Christ the Servant Parish in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
