Joshua Dale Deck
33, of Alliance, Ohio passed away June 20, 2020. Joshua was born Sept. 19, 1986 in Canton, Ohio to Roger Dale Deck Jr. and Connie Dickon. He graduated in 2005 from Marlington High School in Alliance, Ohio. Joshua worked as a tractor trailer operator for Quikrete in Ravenna, Ohio. His hard work ethic earned him the respect of fellow co-workers and management. Josh described by his friends at Quikrete, " Josh was a true brother to work with, he would help anyone in need and run any piece of equipment needed. Josh is and always will be the 'Quikrete Kid' amongst his co-workers. Josh will truly be loved and missed forever."
Joshua was a very generous, loyal man who would do anything for anyone, and he always put others before himself. He always looked out for his loved ones. Anyone who knew him would only have amazing things to say about him. When he was not at work, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Josh loved his girlfriend Christina Nalley and her son Evan like no other. They were always open to new adventures and were very spontaneous. Joshua enjoyed being at his parent's (Dale and Mary) property and helping take care of the horses. He was a handyman. Joshua could undertake any task. He could fix and build anything he put his mind to.
He is survived by his father, Roger Dale Deck Jr. (Mary); his mother, Connie Dickon (Jeff); his brother and sister, Justin (Lauren) and Ariel (Eric), and Grandmother, Joan Brunner. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Dan and Holly Deck, Devin, Chris, and Casey Deck, John and Lucia McLaughlin, and Paula and Scott Popeko and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Charles and Genevieve Baird and his grandmother, Suzanne Cook.
Josh's family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A private service for his family will follow with Pastors Andrew and Beth of RiverTree Christian Church of Massillon officiating. Josh will be laid to rest in Marlboro Cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.