JOSHUA G. BESHORE
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSHUA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua G. Beshore

Age 22, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., May 30, 2020. Born June 6, 1997, in Canton, a son of Rhonda Beshore, and Jerry Beshore, and Joshua was a wonderful man who would do anything for anyone and was loved by many. Josh was a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School and worked at the Daystar Dealership in Malvern as a Diesel Mechanic.

Preceded in death by his grandfathers, George Bricker and George Beshore. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Rebecca Beshore; his grandmothers, Karen Bricker and Cheryl Caley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private service will be held in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josh's name may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved