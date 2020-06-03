Joshua G. BeshoreAge 22, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., May 30, 2020. Born June 6, 1997, in Canton, a son of Rhonda Beshore, and Jerry Beshore, and Joshua was a wonderful man who would do anything for anyone and was loved by many. Josh was a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School and worked at the Daystar Dealership in Malvern as a Diesel Mechanic.Preceded in death by his grandfathers, George Bricker and George Beshore. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Rebecca Beshore; his grandmothers, Karen Bricker and Cheryl Caley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.A private service will be held in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josh's name may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at:Gordon (330)456-4766