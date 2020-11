Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JOSHUA's life story with friends and family

Share JOSHUA's life story with friends and family

Joshua R.



Stewart



8/13/78 - 11/4/20



Son of Harry and Bess; brother of Raechel; uncle



of Michaela. Greatly loved, intensely missed.



Hebrews 3:8 - Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store