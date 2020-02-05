The Repository Obituaries
FR. JOSIAH (CY) BOOTH


1985 - 2020
FR. JOSIAH (CY) BOOTH Obituary
Fr. Josiah (Cy) Booth

Age 34, passed away January 31, 2020 in Pensacola. Fr. Booth was on sick leave and was with his family in Florida. He was born July 8, 1985 in Canton to Raymond & Vanamae (Critoria) Booth. He attended Central Catholic High School, The Josephinum Seminary, University of Steubenville, and St. Vincents Seminary. He received two Masters Degrees, was a lover of knowledge, church doctrine, and traditions. He was ordained by Bishop Foys in 2014. He served several parishes and schools in the Covington Diocese (Ky).

Fr. Booth is survived by mother, Vanamae Booth; sister & brother in law, Dr. Irene Marie Booth and Major Zechariah Roloff and a niece, Mae. His father Raymond Booth passed away in 2010.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and Fr. Edward Gretchko will officiate. Final resting place will be St. Clement Cemetery beside his father. Fr. Booth will lie in state in St. Mary's Catholic Church Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Fr. Booth's family is accepting donations. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
