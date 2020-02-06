Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josiah Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. Josiah (Cy) Booth

Send Flowers
Fr. Josiah (Cy) Booth Obituary
Fr. Josiah (Cy) Booth

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and Fr. Edward Gretchko will officiate. Final resting place will be St. Clement Cemetery beside his father. Fr. Booth will lie in state in St. Mary's Catholic Church Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Fr. Booth's family is accepting donations. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -