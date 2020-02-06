|
|
|
Fr. Josiah (Cy) Booth
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and Fr. Edward Gretchko will officiate. Final resting place will be St. Clement Cemetery beside his father. Fr. Booth will lie in state in St. Mary's Catholic Church Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Fr. Booth's family is accepting donations. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020