Joy Kay Haslam
age 72, of East Canton, passed away Friday February 21, 2020 in Salem Regional Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1947 in Canton to the late Chester E. and Ruth (Schmitz) Young. Joy was former member of American Legion Post #221 auxiliary, Massillon and the former East Canton Lion's Club.
She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Lloyd Potts; three brothers, Pvt. Jerry, Chester E. Jr. and Donald Young. Joy is survived by her husband, Earl E. "Butch" Haslam to whom she was married 51 years; three sons, Troy O. Dalton Jr., Earl E. II and Brian L. Haslam; one daughter, Ruth D. Howe; grandson whom she helped raise, Joel D. Howe and six additional grandchildren; one great-grandson; one sister, Ruth E. Scarpino; one brother, Charles R. Young.
There will be no public services. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020