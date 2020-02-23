Home

POWERED BY

Joy Kay Haslam


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Kay Haslam Obituary
Joy Kay Haslam

age 72, of East Canton, passed away Friday February 21, 2020 in Salem Regional Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1947 in Canton to the late Chester E. and Ruth (Schmitz) Young. Joy was former member of American Legion Post #221 auxiliary, Massillon and the former East Canton Lion's Club.

She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Lloyd Potts; three brothers, Pvt. Jerry, Chester E. Jr. and Donald Young. Joy is survived by her husband, Earl E. "Butch" Haslam to whom she was married 51 years; three sons, Troy O. Dalton Jr., Earl E. II and Brian L. Haslam; one daughter, Ruth D. Howe; grandson whom she helped raise, Joel D. Howe and six additional grandchildren; one great-grandson; one sister, Ruth E. Scarpino; one brother, Charles R. Young.

There will be no public services. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -