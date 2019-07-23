|
|
Joyce A. Anderson
Age 59 of Greentown, Ohio passed away on Monday July 22, 2019 following a courageous battle with COPD. She was born on August 30, 1959 in Akron to the late Jack and Audra Lane.
In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Wooldridge. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jeffrey T. Anderson; daughter, Mary Lane and her companion Jason Witsaman; grandson, Nathan Witsaman; brothers, Larry (Cindy) Lane and Johnathan (Teresa) Lane; her step-father, Chan (Marie) Ferrell; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Greentown Fire Department and Aultman Hospice.
There are no calling hours or services and burial will take place at Greentown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019