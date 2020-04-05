|
|
Joyce A. Carter
age 80, of Canton died March 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Carter; parents, Victor and Vera Perkins;
and brother, David (Dorothy) Perkins. Survived by her daughter, Susan (Jeff) Santavicca; grandsons, Sam and Nick Santavicca; brothers, Richard (Glenna) Perkins, and Mike (Nancy)
Perkins.
The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate staff at the Canton Christian Home and Aultman Hospice for their care. In memory of Joyce, donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home and Aultman Hospice. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020