Joyce A. Dittmar
88, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on October 2, 1931. Joyce retired from Aultman Hospital's Pharmacy Department after 20 plus years of service. After retirement, she moved to Florida with the love of her life and enjoyed the warm Florida sun along with bowling and golfing. She loved to dance and enjoyed any sweet treat she was offered or given, but most of all she loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Mabel Emerick; husband Robert Dittmar; son Todd Williamson; and brother Ronald Emerick.
Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Lynn Babeli, Pat (Jim) Best, and Kim Hostetter; her grandchildren, Jodie Goard, Brian (Jenny) Best, Shannon (Richard) Norman, and Richie Williamson. In addition, she leaves behind nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL), 705 Raff Rd. SW. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery at a later date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019