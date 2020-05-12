Joyce A. Logan
age 84, passed away Sunday May 11, 2020. She was born July 9, 1935 in Canton to the late Wilbur F. and Mildred (Baker) Morris. She was a life resident of Stark County and a 1953 graduate of Canton South High School.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Morris and Shirley Miller. She is survived by her husband, Homer D. Logan to whom she was married 64 years; three children and their spouses, Alan and Jane Logan of Uniontown, Kevin and Pam Logan of North Canton, Brian and Lisa Nelson of Indianapolis, Ind; three grandchildren, Tana, Justin and Andrew and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Delphia, Jacob and Wesley.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassion Care Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.