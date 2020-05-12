Joyce A. Logan
1935 - 2020
Joyce A. Logan

age 84, passed away Sunday May 11, 2020. She was born July 9, 1935 in Canton to the late Wilbur F. and Mildred (Baker) Morris. She was a life resident of Stark County and a 1953 graduate of Canton South High School.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Morris and Shirley Miller. She is survived by her husband, Homer D. Logan to whom she was married 64 years; three children and their spouses, Alan and Jane Logan of Uniontown, Kevin and Pam Logan of North Canton, Brian and Lisa Nelson of Indianapolis, Ind; three grandchildren, Tana, Justin and Andrew and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Delphia, Jacob and Wesley.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassion Care Center.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Homer and family...our deepest sympathy on the loss of your wife/mother/grandmother. May the love of family and friends be with you at this most difficult time. God Bless
Virginia family
May 12, 2020
glad to have to have met and visited with Joyce at our lunches. She was a lovely lady. My sympathy to you and your family. Sincerely, Yvonne Schworm
Yvonne schworm
Friend
