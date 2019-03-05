Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Ollis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce A. Ollis Obituary
Joyce A. Ollis

79, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Canton on Dec. 24, 1939 to the late Charles and Vada (Lenhart) Hogue and was a 1957 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Joyce was a bookkeeper with Kmart for 28 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of Martindale Christian Fellowship and card clubs. Joyce loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn V. Ollis in 2008; brothers, Eugene and Frank Hogue; grandson, Joshua Hoopingerner and daughter-in-law, Cindy Ollis. She leaves her sons, Michael (Virginia) Ollis of Pomona, Calif., Mark (Phyllis) Ollis of Canton and Todd (Mike) Ollis of Canton; daughter, Danielle Casey of Canton; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and her sister, Beverly Keiffer of Canal Fulton.

In honoring her wishes, Joyce will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Martindale Christian Fellowship, 3545 Martindale Rd. NE Canton, OH 44714. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now