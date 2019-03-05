|
Joyce A. Ollis
79, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Canton on Dec. 24, 1939 to the late Charles and Vada (Lenhart) Hogue and was a 1957 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Joyce was a bookkeeper with Kmart for 28 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of Martindale Christian Fellowship and card clubs. Joyce loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn V. Ollis in 2008; brothers, Eugene and Frank Hogue; grandson, Joshua Hoopingerner and daughter-in-law, Cindy Ollis. She leaves her sons, Michael (Virginia) Ollis of Pomona, Calif., Mark (Phyllis) Ollis of Canton and Todd (Mike) Ollis of Canton; daughter, Danielle Casey of Canton; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and her sister, Beverly Keiffer of Canal Fulton.
In honoring her wishes, Joyce will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Martindale Christian Fellowship, 3545 Martindale Rd. NE Canton, OH 44714. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019