|
|
Joyce A. Wise
73, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born in Cullman, AL on February 18, 1947 and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Kent. Joyce was employed with Visa Credit Cards as an office manager for 10 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Greater Canton Writers Guild and enjoyed writing, sewing, painting, stained glass and traveling. Once retired, she spent most of her time helping others.
Joyce was preceded in death by her sister Linda Scarletto and her former husband Forrest Wise.
She leaves her daughters Jamie (Jerry) Schoeneberg of Massillon and Wendy (Kevin) Allen of Waynesburg; her parents, Eldon and Imogene Garrett; and her sister Patsy Garrett of Canton.
Due to the circumstances around the world, services will be private for immediate family only.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020