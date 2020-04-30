|
|
Joyce Ann George
age 72, of Dalton, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Aultman Orrville Hospital, following a period of declining health. Joyce was born on December 5, 1947, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Harold and Effie (Waggoner) Robinson and graduated from Tuslaw High School in 1966. She married Charles David George, Sr. on March 1, 1969, in Massillon. Charles survives. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at the Perry Rubber Company in Massillon. Joyce was a member of the former Faith United Methodist Church in North Lawrence and was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 3 in North Lawrence. She enjoyed camping, crafts, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by a son, Charles David George, Jr. of Dalton; daughter, Dora Marie George of Dalton; two grandsons, Cameron and Brendon George of Dalton; five siblings: Harold (Helen) Robinson of Massillon, Donald (Rhonda) Robinson of Massillon, Edith Grosgean of Wooster, Mary (Victor) Simon of Massillon, and Fred (Judy) Robinson of Massillon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to help defray funeral costs, c/o Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, OH, 44667 or to The Warehouse Church, 110 East Main Street, Dalton, OH 44618. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at:
www.aublefuneralhome.com
Auble Funeral Home, 330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020