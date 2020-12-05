Joyce Belva Wheeler
age 74 of Massillon, passed away as beautifully as she lived on November 21, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Joyce was born on August 15, 1946 in New Matamoras, Ohio to James and Nola Wheeler. She was the oldest of four siblings. She graduated from Tuslaw High School. She worked for Central States Can/Crown Cork and Seal for 47 years. Joyce looked forward to the holiday's every year so she could decorate her house, make candy and cookies. She was a season ticket holder for the Massillon Tigers for 30 years. Joyce enjoyed entertaining at the pool, and Sunday dinners with the family was always a must. She never threw a bad party. She had a love of animals, especially her Josie and her rescue cat Minnie Mouse, and her grand fur babies, Ava Marie and Snickers. She had a love for shopping, going to Las Vegas, and playing Bingo. She enjoyed going out to eat, and spending time with her daughter, who was her life. She was always ready for a Tina Turner concert.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving and caring daughter, Nicole Josephine Wheeler, her long-time companion, James David Daniel, his children, Allison (Frank) Caruso, and Matthew Daniel, brothers, James Wheeler, George Edward Wheeler, and sister, Cindy Wheeler Chaddock-Crone.
A gathering in Joyce's honor will be held on December 10, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. In August 2021, a Celebration of Life will be held at her home.
