The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Aultman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce D. Aultman


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce D. Aultman Obituary
Joyce D. Aultman 1932-2019

Age 86 of Canton, went to be with the LORD peacefully in her sleep on February 23, 2019. She was born in Canton on July 21, 1932; a daughter to the late Henry and Madge Chabot. She served in the Navy from 1952-1954, where she met her late husband Guy Aultman. Joyce loved her family and her dog, Bebe dearly and was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed socializing and was a beloved member of her community, the Landing of Canton.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, daughters Denise Jeanne Wardel and Patricia Aultman.

She is survived by her son, Michael Aultman; siblings, Carole Chabot and Pat Chabot; grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Warren-Williams, Shawn (Shannon) Aultman, Sara (Jerime) Mordew, and Leah (Corey) Maygar; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday prior to the service also in the funeral home.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now