Joyce D. Aultman 1932-2019



Age 86 of Canton, went to be with the LORD peacefully in her sleep on February 23, 2019. She was born in Canton on July 21, 1932; a daughter to the late Henry and Madge Chabot. She served in the Navy from 1952-1954, where she met her late husband Guy Aultman. Joyce loved her family and her dog, Bebe dearly and was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed socializing and was a beloved member of her community, the Landing of Canton.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, daughters Denise Jeanne Wardel and Patricia Aultman.



She is survived by her son, Michael Aultman; siblings, Carole Chabot and Pat Chabot; grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Warren-Williams, Shawn (Shannon) Aultman, Sara (Jerime) Mordew, and Leah (Corey) Maygar; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday prior to the service also in the funeral home.



