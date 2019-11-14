|
Joyce D. King
72, passed away on November 10, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on June 29, 1947 to Albert and Lois (Woods) Knight. Joyce retired from Rose Lane Nursing Center and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a dedicated member of the church serving on the, Pastor's Aide Society, Deaconess Board, Missionary Committee and the Usher Board. She was dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her children, Clayton Craig, Lynette Craig, Jesse King, Jeff (Kalia Hastings) King, Jackie (Curry Cleveland) King, Shawn Craig, Robert (Sherry Bertram) King, Rosalind (Aaron) Clark and Reginald (Brenda Freeman) Craig; twenty-five grandchildren; nineteen greatgrandchildren; and two sisters, Della (Richard) Bullock and Shirley Renee Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Craig; son, Robert Craig III; grandchild, Abigail King; and sister, Shirley Knight.
Friends may call from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, with a Home Going Celebration to be at 11 a.m., Rev. Anthony Robinson, officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
