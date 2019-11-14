The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce D. King


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce D. King Obituary
Joyce D. King

72, passed away on November 10, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on June 29, 1947 to Albert and Lois (Woods) Knight. Joyce retired from Rose Lane Nursing Center and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a dedicated member of the church serving on the, Pastor's Aide Society, Deaconess Board, Missionary Committee and the Usher Board. She was dedicated to her family.

She is survived by her children, Clayton Craig, Lynette Craig, Jesse King, Jeff (Kalia Hastings) King, Jackie (Curry Cleveland) King, Shawn Craig, Robert (Sherry Bertram) King, Rosalind (Aaron) Clark and Reginald (Brenda Freeman) Craig; twenty-five grandchildren; nineteen greatgrandchildren; and two sisters, Della (Richard) Bullock and Shirley Renee Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Craig; son, Robert Craig III; grandchild, Abigail King; and sister, Shirley Knight.

Friends may call from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, with a Home Going Celebration to be at 11 a.m., Rev. Anthony Robinson, officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now