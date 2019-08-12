|
|
Joyce E. DePietro
91, of Canton passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born January 24, 1928 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Ray and Thelma Forrest. Joyce enjoyed watching and cheering on all of the Ohio sports teams, she also enjoyed puzzles, crossword puzzles, word finds, listening to music, playing cards, especially Euchre and watching the Golden Girls.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brother, Lt. Col James H. Forrest. Joyce is survived by her children, Dru (Greg) Vaught and Blake Dittmar; step-children, Joy (Brad) Vincent, Judy (Marty) Rosen, Jeri Quinn, Joseph "Skip" DePietro Jr., Janice Lolli, Jayne DePietro and Jennifer (Bill) Defendiefer; grandchildren, Kiernan (Adam) Tohill, Anna and Adam Defendiefer, Derek (Leah) Quinn, Lindsey (Austin) Howell, Amanda and BO Murphy, Brodie and Brandon DePietro and several great grandchildren and nieces.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to for her husband or Harbor Light Hospice for her. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019