Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce E. DePietro

Joyce E. DePietro Obituary
Joyce E.

DePietro

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to for her husband or Harbor Light Hospice for her. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019
