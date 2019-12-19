Home

1926 - 2019
93 of Panama City Beach, passed away December 16, 2019, at Gulf Coast Hospital. Joyce was born May 19, 1926 in Stockport, OH to Elwood and Lucille (White) Hilaman and moved to Panama City Beach in 1999 coming from Beach City, OH. Joyce was a devoted member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Panama City Beach and the American Legion Auxiliary, Post #549, Beach City, OH. Joyce was also a volunteer with Gulf Coast Hospital. She was united in marriage on May 9, 1947 to her husband, Richard E. who preceded her in death on August 6, 2008. Joyce is also preceded in death by a son, Keith Veitinger; her brothers, Sheldon and Stanley Hilaman and her sister, Shirley Hostetler.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kathy Veitinger of Canton, OH; her son, Kent (Terri) Veitinger of Columbia, SC; her grandchildren, Rev. Kevin (Ginger) Veitinger of Savannah, GA, Dr. Nicole (Dr. James Flaherty) Veitinger of Columbus, OH and Craig Veitinger of Denver, CO; her great-grandchildren, Jordan & Sydney Veitinger and Avery & Ethan Flaherty; her daughter-in-law, Donna Veitinger of Savannah, GA; sister-in-law, Joann Hilaman of Tallahassee and several nieces & nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Panama City Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 300 Clara Avenue, Panama City

Beach, FL 32407.

Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 850-763-4694
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
