Joyce (Hixon) Gibeaut
age 89, of Alliance, passed away at 10:25 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Home in North Canton. She was born July 11, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio to Clyde and Rhoda (Bower) Hixon. Joyce was an Alliance resident for 40 years, a 1954 graduate of Bowling Green University with a Bachelor's degree in Science and had a lifelong career in Physical Therapy. Joyce was a long time member of the North Canton Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling around the world to visit family and friends or to do medical mission work. She was a member of the AARP, and was actively involved with the Alliance Senior Center. She played a mean game of cards as well as Bingo too! Her friends and family will miss her quick laugh, constant smile, and great attitude. She taught us how to bloom where we are planted and to hope for a better tomorrow.
Survivors include her sons, Eric (Bonnie) Gibeaut of Elgin, S.C., Jeffrey Gibeaut of Moncks Corner, S.C., Gregory Gibeaut of Goose Creek, S.C., and Andrew Gibeaut of Smiths River, Calif; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Shawn, Toney, Samantha, Tracey, Kristen, Rebecca, and Megan; great-granddaughters, Amelia, Morgan, Lauren, and Brooklynn; great-grandsons, Conner, Benjamin, Joshua, and Gavin; great-great-grandchildren, Emma, Chase, and Fynn. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Russell and Gordon Hixon; daughter, Amy Gibeaut; and granddaughter, Patricia Gibeaut.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at North Canton Zion Lutheran Church, 349 Lindy Lane Ave NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Pastor William Weidenbach officiating. Friends may call from 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at Marlboro Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to North Canton Zion Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice of charity. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019