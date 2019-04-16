|
|
Joyce I. Fessler 1939-2019
Age 79, of Minerva, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born November 30, 1939 in Massillon to Harold T. and Ruth Edna (Bosley) Feichter. She graduated from Massillon High School in 1957. She was the co-owner of Lake Valley Farms and was a member of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and AARP.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Arthur Leroy Fessler, whom she married June 28, 1958; a daughter, Michelle (Bill) Henry of Lake Cable; two sons, Michael Fessler of Brewster and Marvin (Leslie) Fessler of New Franklin; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by a brother, Lowell Feichter.
Following cremation, there will be no formal services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019