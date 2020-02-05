|
|
Joyce I. Stratas
a long-time resident of the Akron/Canton area, died Tuesday morning the 28th of January at her home in Akron. Born in 1932 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, she came to Canton with her mother and attended Timken High School, graduating with a license for Cosmetology. She went on to take on many different kinds of jobs besides hairdressing. She would go on to waitress, work at Rold Gold and McCory's Five and Dime in Canton, and even, ran a taxi service in Martins Ferry while her husband served in the Merchant Marines. Finally, she spent the next 30 years working the assembly line at Timken Roller Bearing Company. Joyce led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not give her all to. She was a strong, determined, courageous and fiercely independent woman. All who loved her will never forget her work ethic, wit, humor, charm and undying love and caring for them. We will miss her every day.
"Comma" was wonderfully devoted to her two daughters, (Michaeleen Stratas Chalut and Sandra Stratas Neiman), three grandchildren: (Matthew and Destiny Guerra and Alexandra Segarra), and six great-grandchildren: (Wade Guerra, Quinn, and Zachary Guerra and James, Fiona, and Isabella McGough). She had loved many things, but her love for animals topped the list. She derived deep joy, companionship, and healing from the animals that shared her home and identified with living creatures everywhere. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Crossroads Hospice and to her daughter, Sandra Neiman, who provided her invaluable loving care over the years.
A memorial will be held at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Chaplain Dave McBee officiating, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside dedication at Riverview Cemetery in Martins Ferry. Please visit; www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020