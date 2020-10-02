1/1
Joyce L. King
1927 - 2020
Joyce L. King

age 92, of Canton, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020 at The Inn at Whitewood. She was born Dec. 10, 1927 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Myrtle (Upperman) Feller. Joyce was a graduate of Marlboro High School, and retired from Orchard Hills Elementary School where she served as a lunch cashier. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul King; brother, Donald J. Feller; and sister, Velma Hodge. She is survived by her daughter, Gail A. King; sons, Scott B. King, and Lorne P. (Kathy) King; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Bud) Roberts; sister-in-law, Patricia Feller; and brother-in-law, Eugene Hodge.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 237 West Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
