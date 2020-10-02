Joyce L. Kingage 92, of Canton, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020 at The Inn at Whitewood. She was born Dec. 10, 1927 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Myrtle (Upperman) Feller. Joyce was a graduate of Marlboro High School, and retired from Orchard Hills Elementary School where she served as a lunch cashier. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul King; brother, Donald J. Feller; and sister, Velma Hodge. She is survived by her daughter, Gail A. King; sons, Scott B. King, and Lorne P. (Kathy) King; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Bud) Roberts; sister-in-law, Patricia Feller; and brother-in-law, Eugene Hodge.Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 237 West Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720.