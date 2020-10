Joyce L. KingFuneral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 237 West Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720.