Age 57, of Alliance, passed away unexpectedly Friday in her home. A life resident of Stark County she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Zengler) Reibenstein. She was of Catholic faith, a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Mercy School of Nursing and worked at St. Luke's Lutheran Home as a registered nurse.

She is survived by her brothers, William (Kimberly) Reibenstein, Todd (Linda) Reibenstein, Eric (Laura) Reibenstein; long time companion, Daniel Balderson; several nieces and nephew.

Funeral services will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Fr. Brian Cline officiating. Friends may call Friday afternoon from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations may be made in her name to St. Luke's Lutheran Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
