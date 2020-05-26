Joyce M. ShocklingWent to be with our Lord and Savior on May 21, 2020. She was surrounded by loving family as she passed. She was born on June 16, 1936 in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late James and Genevieve Daugherty. She then married Albert Shockling, Jr. She was a very talented cake decorator, enjoyed card clubs, reading and canning.Joyce is survived by her sisters, Nancy Taylor, Bonnie (Joe) Bosler; brothers, Howard (Sandy) Dougherty, Richard (Deb) Dougherty; sons, Albert (LuAnn), James (Anne), Darryl (Samantha); grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as a great-great grandson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; brother, Dennis; and her sons Steven and Kevin.Private family viewing will be held at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery in Louisville. Condolences and special memories can be shared online with the family atPaquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory330-875-2811Serving Ohio Families Since 1867