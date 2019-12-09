The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
Joyce M. Stanforth


1938 - 2019
Joyce M. Stanforth Obituary
Joyce M. Stanforth

81, of Beach City, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in Brewster on October 19, 1938 to the late Frank and Ruth (Armbrest) Rozlog. Joyce was a retired registered nurse having worked in the OB Department at Massillon Community Hospital for many years.

She is survived by three sons, Tom (Melissa Brundage) Morrison of Bishopville, .S.C, Robert (LuAnn) Morrison of Brewster and William (Jessica) Stanforth of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Evelyn, Freya and Jocelyn; and a sister-in-law, Joan Rozlog. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Stanforth; and brothers, Frank "Snook" Rozlog and George Rozlog.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in the South Lawn Cemetery in Beach City. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019
