Joyce M. (Koons) YoungAge 81 of Canton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Canton on July 12, 1939 to the late Paul and Ruby Koons. Joyce graduated from McKinley High School in 1958. She and her husband George A. Young were married on July 28, 1962. Joyce worked at Stern and Mann (downtown), then later for the company at Belden Village Mall. She also worked for several years at Canton City Schools. Later, Joyce became a pre-school teacher at Fairhope Pre-School in Louisville. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching children for 34 years. Joyce and her husband, George, were members of Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville for over 20 years. They were also members at Salt Fork Resort where they spent many enjoyable summers.Along with her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her brother, Richard P. Koons; and her husband of 57 years, George A. Young. She is survived by her children, Todd A. Young and Amy (Bob) Crawford both of Canton. Also, grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Stacy, Ben and Meigan; and great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brock.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Interment will be held in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holt International.Rossi (330)492-5830