Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
South Cleveland Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce N. Hutton


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce N. Hutton Obituary
Joyce N. Hutton

Age 73, of Canton died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born May 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to the late Jesse Dean and Mary Louise (Heizer) Morrison. She was a life resident of Canton. Joyce retired with over forty years of service as a self-employed beautician.

Preceded in death by a son, James Hutton; a brother, Richard Morrison; two sisters, Audrea and Marilyn Morrison. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David M. Hutton; three sons and daughters-in-law, David M. Jr and Arionne Hutton, Dennis and Tricia Hutton, Daniel and Christina Hutton; 12 grandchildren including Victoria Hutton whom Joyce helped raise; nine great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Shelia and David Reed; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Debbie Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 1–3 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -