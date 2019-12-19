|
Joyce N. Hutton
Age 73, of Canton died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born May 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to the late Jesse Dean and Mary Louise (Heizer) Morrison. She was a life resident of Canton. Joyce retired with over forty years of service as a self-employed beautician.
Preceded in death by a son, James Hutton; a brother, Richard Morrison; two sisters, Audrea and Marilyn Morrison. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David M. Hutton; three sons and daughters-in-law, David M. Jr and Arionne Hutton, Dennis and Tricia Hutton, Daniel and Christina Hutton; 12 grandchildren including Victoria Hutton whom Joyce helped raise; nine great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Shelia and David Reed; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Debbie Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 1–3 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019