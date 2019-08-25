Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Joyce Rose (Reel) Johnson


1930 - 2019
Joyce Rose (Reel) Johnson Obituary
Joyce Rose Johnson (Reel)

88 years young, went to be with her Lord on Thursday August 22, 2019. She went peacefully, her daughter Jennifer at her side. Born October 21, 1930 at Mercy Hospital, graduated high school from Lehman High School, and she resided her entire life in Canton, Ohio. Married to her husband, the late Russell Jr. Johnson, a World War II veteran, they adopted two children, a son and a daughter, who both grew up to serve in the Military. She was a 50 plus year member of Greenwood Christian Church, worked at the Hoover Company, was a Girl Scout Troop leader and a Counselor at Great Trail Girl Scout Camp, a substitute teacher with special needs children for many years, and retired from the State of Ohio as a driver helping the blind. She raised and trained horses as a child, and her passions included yard sales, swimming, knitting baby booties, donating children's clothing to the mission in Haiti, driving and traveling everywhere she could, spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her Daughter, Jennifer R. Johnson, son, Daniel R. Johnson, many friends, and family.

There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation if they wish to The National Federation of the Blind or the Philomatheon Society of the Blind in her name. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
