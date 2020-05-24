Joyce Y. Flenory
73, of Canton passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A family gather will be held on Monday, May 26, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel from 1 pm to 2 pm with private services to follow. Due to Covid 19 restrictions mass gathering and social distancing will be enforced. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.