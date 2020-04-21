The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Streamed for the public from the Paquelet Funeral Home
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
JUANITA C. LONGSHORE


1930 - 2020
JUANITA C. LONGSHORE Obituary
Juanita C. Longshore

89, passed away on April 16, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Massillon on April 29, 1930, to Charles and Mittice (Pate) Green. As a 1940's graduate of Washington High School, Juanita worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Massillon State Hospital and served as the Church Secretary for Shiloh Baptist Church for many years under the late Reverend Comer Burroughs, the late Reverend Dr. David Dodson and Associate Pastor, Reginald J. Hye. Early in life, she married the late James (Jack) McMillon. This union gave rise to three children: Terrance, Jacqueline and Charles. She was a lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She and her late second husband, Deacon, Authur Longshore, always welcomed visitors.

She is survived by her children: Terrance McMillon, Jacqueline Miller and Charles (Michelle) McMillon; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James (Jack) McMillon, second husband, Deacon Arthur Longshore; brother, Deacon Ceroy Clyde Pate; sister, Dorothy McLaurin; and brother, Charles (Sonny) Green, Jr.

A private family service will be Live Streamed for the public from the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., a link can be found at www.paquelet.com Rev. Reginald J. Hye, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Message of condolence may be sent to the family on:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020
