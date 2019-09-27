Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Juanita H. Maury


1929 - 2019
Juanita H. Maury Obituary
Juanita H. Maury

Age 90, of Waynesburg, passed away Wed., Sept. 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1929 in Reader, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Florence (Bassett) Morgan, came to Ohio in 1960 and settled in Waynesburg in 1961. Juanita and her husband owned and operated the Kopper Kettle in Malvern and the Kopper Lantern in Waynesburg for a number of years. She also had worked for Paul Guess Motors and Best Motors in Carrollton. Juanita was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg, and the Auxiliary of Sandy Valley American Legion Post #432.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Norman Maury, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Norman L. Maury, Sr., with whom she celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on April 20th; one daughter and four sons, Judy Hepner, Doug Maury, Rick (Sara Lynn "Michelle") Maury, Irving (Greg) Kinkade, and Kenny Kinkade; 16 grand-children; 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Smith and Geraldine Cross.

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Joe Svancara officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Sept. 27, 2019
