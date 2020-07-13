1/1
JUANITA J. GOODWIN
1937 - 2020
Juanita J. Goodwin

84, of Bolivar, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. Born January 3, 1937 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Opal (Laughlin) Frye. She was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. Juanita was Catholic by faith.

Her husband, Robert A. Goodwin, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Scalia-Tomko of Canton; three grandchildren: Johnny (Carly) Scalia, Anthony (Kelli) Scalia, Dustin (Brandy) Scalia and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert M. Goodwin; a brother and three sisters.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar, with Deacon Lyn Houze officiating. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the cemetery, The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
JUL
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
