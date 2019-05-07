|
|
Juanita Lula Collins
94, of East Canton, formerly of Philippi, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 2nd, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Philippi, W.Va., on Aug. 17, 1924, a daughter of the late Myrtle (Kennedy) Collins, also preceded in death by her husband, Orvel Collins passed away 1988; two daughters, Barbara Collins and Lulabell Mayle; one son, Cecil Collins; one sister, and four brothers. Survived by son, Leonard Collins of Las Vegas, Nev; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th in the Stemple-Forman Funeral Home in Philippi, W.Va. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10th in the Welch Cemetery with William Berdine officiating. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019