Juanita Mack
a compassionate and devout Christian departed this earthly life on April 7, 2020. Juanita was born in Canton, Ohio on July 6, 1932. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School (1950) in Gary, IN and The Carnegie Institute, Medical Laboratory School (1951) from which she acquired a practical nursing license. During her career, she was employed at Aultman Hospital as a doctor's assistant in the operating room and also in the Canton Public Schools System as a teacher's assistant. Juanita was a long term (56 years) and very devoted member of St. Paul AME church. She was a member of the Chancel Choir and was currently serving as President of the Stewardess Board, former President of the Ellen Warren Missionary Society form 1981- 83, a delegate to the North Ohio Annual Conference (1998) and a member of The Dearly Loved Bible Group. She was also a member of the New Dawn Chapter 80, Order of the Eastern Star since 1964 in which she served as Worthy Matron from 1980-81, the Hattie Brown Women's Club, the Federated Club (was presently serving as Secretary) and also served as first vice president and secretary of the Northeast District Association of Colored Women's' Clubs.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Mack; parents, Oscar and Rosie Borom; siblings, Bertha (Robert) Seymour, Roy Borom, Viola (Jasper) Harris and Kathyrn Borom. She is survived by brother, Raymond Borom of Akron, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews, Todd and Lee Borom of New York, Wendy (Borom) Eugene of Savannah, Ga., Sonya (Harris) Grant of Twinsburg, Ohio, Pamela (Harris) Garret of Columbus, Ohio, Ralph and Jackie Seymour, Canton, Ohio, Bertha (Seymour) Baber, North Canton, Ohio, Brenda Seymour, Columbus, Ohio, Carol (Seymour) Johnson, Canton, Ohio, Shirley (Seymour) Tutt, Philadelphia, Pa, and Patricia (Seymour) Massey, Canton, Ohio. Juanita's passing is also mourned by numerous members of the Mack family and a host of friends and acquaintances.
In order to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Memorial donations in Juanita's name may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Community located at 220 Applegrove St. NE, North Canton, Oh 44720. Arrangements by
Sommerville Funeral Services, (330) 836-2725.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020