Juanita Mae O'Brien (Parker)
aged 87 passed away Sunday, April 19 2020 at AlterCare of Alliance. She was born in Pittsburg, PA June 22, 1932 and moved to the Athens, OH area as a small child, ending up in Canton during the war. She was a 1950 graduate of McKinley High School, and worked for a time as an operator for Ohio Bell, and later for 30 years as a PBX operator at Mercy Medical Center, retiring in 1999. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who most enjoyed life when with her family. She attended the Hartville Wesleyan Methodist church faithfully for many years, and deeply appreciated the fellowship she had with the membership there. She lived a full life, and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion S. Parker and Glenna M. Parker (James), a sister, Linda Popeko, her first husband Holland G. O'Brien, and second husband Patrick Town. She is survived by a sister, Sharon Parker of Massillon, sons Michael, Dennis (Julie), Timothy (Janice), and David, daughter Kathleen (Samuel) Keith, all of the Canton area, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the staff at AlterCare of Alliance nursing home for the devotion, care and compassion they always showed her during her stay there.
The family will hold private graveside services. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020