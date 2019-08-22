|
Juanita "June" Noll
94, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her daughter's residence, where she had made her home for the last four and a half years. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Canton to the late Ralph and Dortha Rankin. June was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and retired from Portage Electric.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Noll Sr. in 2006; her son, Robert Noll Jr.; son-in-law, William Roby Sr; sister, Vera Tiedemann and three brothers, Ralph Jr, James and Robert Rankin. She leaves her daughter, Dorothy "Dolly" Roby of North Canton; son, Jack (Vicki) Noll of Westerville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Noll of Colorado Springs, Colo; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with the Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019